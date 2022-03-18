First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. 22,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,412. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

