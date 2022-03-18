First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

