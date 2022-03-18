First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

