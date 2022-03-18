First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,365,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

