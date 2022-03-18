First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $56.65 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.