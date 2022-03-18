First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,309 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $95.53 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

