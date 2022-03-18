Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $145.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

FIVN opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

