Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

FIVN stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. 39,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,011. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.05.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

