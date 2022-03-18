FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.74. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

