Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 15.4% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 861,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 400,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.