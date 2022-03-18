Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $13.90 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.83. 947,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

