Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.