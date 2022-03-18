Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $246.45. 1,903,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,771. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.78 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.16.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

