Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 114 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM traded up $21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.47. 2,759,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.