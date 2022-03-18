Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

