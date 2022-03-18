Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $336,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

