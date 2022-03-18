Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.94. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

