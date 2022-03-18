Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

