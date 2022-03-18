Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Lowered to €57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

FPRUY opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Fraport has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

