French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.38), with a volume of 18,750 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05.
French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)
Featured Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.