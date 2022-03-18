Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading 1.6% Higher

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.82.

About Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

