Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,049 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.79% of 2U worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

