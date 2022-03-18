Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $75,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $526.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.56 and a 200 day moving average of $609.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.