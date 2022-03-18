Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $113.19 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,095 shares during the period. Leslie’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $113,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 38.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,646,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,490 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 312,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,397,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,775,000 after purchasing an additional 908,553 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

