Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $141.54 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,093 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $141,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

