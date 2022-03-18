Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $24.23 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Stoneridge worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a P/E ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

