Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $65.65 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $65,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

