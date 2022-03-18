Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 715,168 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $211,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the period.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.11 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

