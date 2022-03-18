Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,462 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of Paya stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.