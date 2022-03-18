Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.