Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 101,742 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,742 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $59,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.