Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 9,343 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $88,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $26,316,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

