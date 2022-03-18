Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. 636,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,213. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

