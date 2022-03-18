Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

