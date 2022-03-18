Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.74.

FNKO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 640,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

