Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -1.74.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

