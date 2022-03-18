FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.