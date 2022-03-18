FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,540,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

