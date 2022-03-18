FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered by Analyst

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heineken in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Heineken stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.