G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.