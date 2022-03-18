G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

GIII opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 61,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

