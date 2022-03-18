G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.18), with a volume of 438,258 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.80.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
