Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
Shares of GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
