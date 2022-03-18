Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

