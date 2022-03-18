Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.
GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.
Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
