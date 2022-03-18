Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.