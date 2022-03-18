GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,281. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

