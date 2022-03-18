GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 3,152,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

