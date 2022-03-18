Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th.

GEMD opened at GBX 58.22 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of £81.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.29.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

