Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.80 and its 200-day moving average is $374.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

