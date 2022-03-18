Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 503,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,380. Genesco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Genesco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

