Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

